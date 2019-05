× Victim ID’d in fatal St. Joseph Co. crash

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County has been identified.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 26000 block of Simpson Road in Mendon Township.

Authorities said they suspect a medical event caused the driver to crash his truck into a row of trees while in a field.

On Tuesday, authorities identified the victim as 37-year-old Bradley Older from Plainwell.