Whitmer: Care for injured drivers will ‘still be there’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is defending a pending overhaul of Michigan’s auto insurance law, saying treatment for injured drivers will “still be there” if they forego what has been a mandatory unlimited personal injury protection benefit.

The Democrat told The Associated Press in a Tuesday phone interview that people buying car insurance will have coverage, whether it’s through their auto insurer, their health insurer or a government plan. Whitmer could sign the bill this week.

It won overwhelmingly legislative support as a way to reduce high premiums but has come under criticism because injured motorists would likely hit caps on rehabilitation and other services through regular health insurance.

Whitmer says providers may have to deliver care in “different mechanisms,” but she helped make the bill better than was proposed by Republicans.

