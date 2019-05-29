Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

11-year-old hit, killed by deputy in Battle Creek

Posted 2:34 AM, May 29, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A young boy is dead after a collision with a sheriff’s deputy in Calhoun County.

It happened Tuesday night just after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lennon Street in Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it was responding to reports of a burglary in progress in Springfield when one of its deputies collided with a 11-year-old boy riding a motorized bike.

The boy was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where he died from his injuries.

The deputy was not injured in the crash. Michigan State Police is now investigating the incident.

