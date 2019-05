Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The six-time defending state champion Rockford girls lacrosse team used an 8-0 run to turn a 5-4 deficit into a 12-5 lead and eventually into a 16-8 win over Forest Hills United at Forest Hills Central on Tuesday.

The Rams advance to Friday's regional final to play Grandville at Forest Hills Central High School.