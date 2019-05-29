Delta Dental partners with GRPS & GRCM to prep kids for kindergarten with summer program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delta Dental cares more than just about a child's healthy smile, but their healthy minds too? For parents who have a child heading into Kindergarten at Grand Rapids Public Schools, Delta Dental has partnered with Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Grand Rapids Public Schools to help them get ready for school this summer.

Thanks to Delta Dental and W.K. Kellogg Foundation, they provide grant money and resources to create this summer learning program, Purposefully Playing Towards Kindergarten. This program aims to increase access to educational and cultural resources for pre-school children transitioning to kindergarten.

Each day includes outdoor exploration, free play time, and instruction for the children.

To register for the program, contact the GRPS Office of Early Childhood at (616)-819-2111.

For more information on how Delta Dental is impacting the community, visit deltadentalmi.com.