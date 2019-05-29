Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Ele’s place hosts annual “Healing Hearts” breakfast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan nonprofit dedicated to helping grieving children and teens is hosting its annual breakfast Wednesday with hopes to gain support to expand services.

Ele's Place West Michigan, which works to ensure no child grieves alone, is hosting its annual "Healing Hearts" breakfast Wednesday at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

The organization helps the estimated 1 in 12 children in Michigan will experience the loss of a parent or sibling by age 18.

Unresolved grief is linked to depression, eating and sleeping disorders, violence, truancy and substance abuse.

The organization also has a school-based program to help 4th to 12th grade students cope with death.

