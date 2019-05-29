Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Florida man arrested, accused of hitting mom on the head with corn cob

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida man after he allegedly hit his mother in the head with a corn cob, according to WFLA.

Cody Cummins, 27, allegedly pelted his mother with a corn cob around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the cob hit the woman on the top of the head, but she was not seriously injured.

WFLA reported Cummins left the scene but was later arrested.

Records show he faces a charge of domestic battery and is being held on a $150 bond.

