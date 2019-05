× Grant police seek suspect in tanning salon break-in

GRANT, Mich. — Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video breaking into a tanning salon.

It happened at the Sunkissed Unlimited tanning salon, 9 E Main Street in Grant.

No word on what was taken but the owners and police are hoping the surveillance video will help the public identify him.

If you know anything call the Grant Police Dept 231-834-7212 or Silent Observer.