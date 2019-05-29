Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Greenville man enters plea in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Greenville man accused of creating child pornography has accepted a plea deal.

Stephen King pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor earlier this week. In exchange, all the other federal charges against him were dropped.

He is facing 15-30 years in prison.

King was arrested in February after searches of homes in Ionia and Montcalm counties uncovered child pornography he created.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

