Greenville man enters plea in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Greenville man accused of creating child pornography has accepted a plea deal.

Stephen King pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor earlier this week. In exchange, all the other federal charges against him were dropped.

He is facing 15-30 years in prison.

King was arrested in February after searches of homes in Ionia and Montcalm counties uncovered child pornography he created.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.