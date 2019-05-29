Jeff Bauer named head basketball coach at GRCC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Community College has named Jeff Bauer as it's next men's basketball coach.

Bauer hopes to continue the Raiders ability to develop players.

"Basketball is important and we want to help develop them" Bauer said. "I don't know what your style of play is going to be but we are going to focus on teaching the guys how to play both with and without the ball, that has always been a thing of mine so certainly we are going to develop the basketball player but also I want these guys to leave this program being better prepared academically and even in life. There is so many life lessons that you can put into basketball so we are going to try and draw those out every single day so they are not only successful basketball players and students but also they have life skills to be successful down the road as husbands and workers ten twenty years down the road."

Bauer was most recently an assistant coach with the Allendale boys basketball program, before that he was the girls basketball coach at West Ottawa after serving as an assistant with the Grand Valley State men's basketball program for 10 years.