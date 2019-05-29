Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Jeff Bauer named head basketball coach at GRCC

Posted 12:19 AM, May 29, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Community College has named Jeff Bauer as it's next men's basketball coach.

Bauer hopes to continue the Raiders ability to develop players.

"Basketball is important and we want to help develop them" Bauer said. "I don't know what your style of play is going to be but we are going to focus on teaching the guys how to play both with and without the ball, that has always been a thing of mine so certainly we are going to develop the basketball player but also I want these guys to leave this program being better prepared academically and even in life.  There is so many life lessons that you can put into basketball so we are going to try and draw those out every single day so they are not only successful basketball players and students but also they have life skills to be successful down the road as husbands and workers ten twenty years down the road."

Bauer was most recently an assistant coach with the Allendale boys basketball program, before that he was the girls basketball coach at West Ottawa after serving as an assistant with the Grand Valley State men's basketball program for 10 years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.