Marc Miller gears up for home race in Detroit

Posted 12:19 AM, May 29, 2019

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich -- Trans Am drive Marc Miller always get excited to race in his home state.

Miller will once again get that opportunity this weekend as he takes part in the Detroit Grand Prix.

"It means a lot to be the only Michigan driver in the Grand Prix" Miller said.  "I mean you think about it there is three major series there the Trans Am, Indy Car and IMSHA WeatherTech series and hundreds of drivers and to be the only driver actually born and raised and residing in Michigan that is racing professionally there is pretty special to me because I never had the opportunity to race at my home race before 2016 was the first time I"ve raced the Grand Prix in one of these Dodge Challengers and finished second there was a really really amazing experience because I had been there with my dad watching races for years and it is one of the more exciting races to go to."

Miller has already won this year and hopes to have a chance to do so in the Detroit Grand Prix.

