Michigan State Police sergeant saves girl from path of truck

Posted 1:40 PM, May 29, 2019, by

HARRISVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State Police sergeant is being credited with saving a 2-year-old girl’s life by snatching her from the path of an oncoming dump truck.

Sgt. Joe Richards was on patrol Friday in northern Michigan’s Alcona County when he saw the girl in the roadway. Dashcam video posted on Twitter by state police shows Richards rushing over to the child and scooping her up. Police say the truck driver slammed on the brakes while trying to avoid hitting her.

The girl’s mother, who lives nearby, told state police said she had briefly lost sight of her daughter. Richards returned the child unharmed to her mother.

