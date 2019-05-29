Mueller: Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he believed he was constitutionally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but emphasized that his report did not exonerate the president.
The comments at an extraordinary press conference were Mueller's first public statements since his appointment as special counsel two years ago.
"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said. "We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."
The statement came amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr.
2 comments
J.B.
Just when did the “presumption of innocence”,
Become a “presumption of guilt” in our justice system?
This just happen when Trump got elected and the Democrats find it politically expedient?
Because before Trump i vividly remember a lot of EVIDENCE of crimes and just about every democrat looking the other way or crying racism when any question or interest was directed their way.
You cant have it both ways..sorry…we are not a nation of mentally challenged 5 year old’s.
well, at least i don’t think the majority of us are anyways….yet.
On It
Trying to insulate bff comey from prosecution, & get the cray crays off his back. If he had any possibility of looking unbiased in his quest he lost it from the get by surrounding himself with morbidly rabid leftists to do the ‘investigations’ Not a conservative in the bunch to witness their ‘work’.