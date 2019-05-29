Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Pedestrian struck, killed in Muskegon County

Posted 5:10 AM, May 29, 2019, by

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Tuesday night in Muskegon County.

Troopers say the pedestrian, a 60-year-old North Muskegon man, was walking in the southbound lane of Whitehall Road near Victor Avenue wearing all dark clothing when he was hit by a van.

The pedestrian, now identified as Daniel Paul Jibson, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

