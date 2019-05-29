Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police seek tips on attempted cash swipe from Burger King register

Surveillance footage of a man who allegedly tried to take money from a cash register at a Burger King in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to take money from a Burger King cash register.

The man allegedly asked an employee for change and unsuccessfully tried to take money out of the drawer after it opened.

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 40 and 50 years old who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a hospital-type bracelet during the robbery and drove away in a gold minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

