Rain, low visibility cause milk tanker to flip in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A heads up to drivers about a temporary closure that could impact your commute.

Emergency crews are working to upright a milk tanker on the ramp from WB I-196 to EB Chicago Drive in Ottawa County.

We’re told the crash happened when the driver, a 66-year-old Lakeview man, lost control due to low visibility caused by heavy rainfall.

The sheriff’s office says the ramp is closed until further notice but the ramp from Chicago Drive onto Westbound I-196 is still open.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.