Renew Mama Studio celebrating 4 year anniversary with party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- It is hard to believe but Renew Mama Studio is celebrating four years in business this weekend.

The event is planned for Saturday, June 1 at the studio 5161 Northland Drive NE. Classes will cost you $4 each and there is a list of activities below.

Barre 8:15 - 9:00 am

Prenatal Yoga 9:15 - 10:00 am

Kids Yoga (ages 4-8) 9:15 - 10:00 am

Family Yoga (all ages) 10:15 - 11:00 am

The first 50 people that sign up for the party will receive a good bag FULL of coupons, goodies, and specials!