Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renew Mama Studio is a place dedicated to the health and wellness of moms. On Saturday, they're celebrating 4 years with an Anniversary Party.

You can take a class for just $4!

Barre 8:15 - 9:00 am

Prenatal Yoga 9:15 - 10:00 am

Kids Yoga (ages 4-8) 9:15 - 10:00 am

Family Yoga (all ages) 10:15 - 11:00 am

There will also be face painting for the kids, henna tattoos, snacks, and more! You can also meet the teachers and wellness team.

For more information, click here.