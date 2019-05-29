Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

See country music’s greatest musicians at Faster Horses Festival in July

Faster Horses Festival is known as the party of the summer for country music fans in Michigan, and it's coming back to Brooklyn for it's 7th year with some big names in country music.

Named AMC Festival of the Year, the concert will have two stages featuring the best country musicians in the county as well as new talent at the Michigan International Speedway.

The all-star lineup features Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion, Kip Moore, Randy Houser, Brett Young and many more!

Attendees can enjoy some of the great activities while there too, including Faster Humans Fun Run, the Made in Michigan Marketplace, line dancing, art bar, Budweiser Clydesdales and more.

Faster Horses Festival takes place on July 19-21.

Passes and camping are on sale now at FasterHorsesFestival.com.

