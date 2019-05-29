Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

State: Do not eat Charley’s Chips, salsa or seasonings

Posted 12:45 PM, May 29, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. – The State of Michigan is advising people to not eat products from Charley’s Chips Company of Wyoming because the production facility was not licensed or inspected.

The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has seized all the products and ingredients due to insanitary conditions at the processing facility.

The products include Charley’s Fresh Tortilla Chips, Charley’s Gourmet Salsa and Charley’s House Blend Seasonings. MDARD officials say the products were sold at several local West Michigan grocery stores, including:

  • Bridge Street Market, Grand Rapids
  • Byron Center Meats, Byron Center
  • Changing Thymes, Grandville – Chicago Drive
  • D&W Fresh Market/Knapp’s Corner – Grand Rapids
  • Green Acres Farm Market – West Olive
  • Horrock’s Market – Kentwood
  • Paula’s Market – Grand Rapids
  • Sunrise Foods (distributor) – Grand Rapids

MDARD says they may be more grocery outlets that distributed the chips.

Photo Gallery

Officials say that if you have eaten the items and feel sick, you call your doctor immediately. If you have any of the products in your home, don’t eat them. You can return them to the store where you bought them or just throw them away.  Any retailers that have them in stock should remove them from sales areas.

Anyone with questions should call MDARD at 800-292-3939.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.