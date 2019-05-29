State: Do not eat Charley’s Chips, salsa or seasonings

LANSING, Mich. – The State of Michigan is advising people to not eat products from Charley’s Chips Company of Wyoming because the production facility was not licensed or inspected.

The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has seized all the products and ingredients due to insanitary conditions at the processing facility.

The products include Charley’s Fresh Tortilla Chips, Charley’s Gourmet Salsa and Charley’s House Blend Seasonings. MDARD officials say the products were sold at several local West Michigan grocery stores, including:

Bridge Street Market, Grand Rapids

Byron Center Meats, Byron Center

Changing Thymes, Grandville – Chicago Drive

D&W Fresh Market/Knapp’s Corner – Grand Rapids

Green Acres Farm Market – West Olive

Horrock’s Market – Kentwood

Paula’s Market – Grand Rapids

Sunrise Foods (distributor) – Grand Rapids

MDARD says they may be more grocery outlets that distributed the chips.

Officials say that if you have eaten the items and feel sick, you call your doctor immediately. If you have any of the products in your home, don’t eat them. You can return them to the store where you bought them or just throw them away. Any retailers that have them in stock should remove them from sales areas.

Anyone with questions should call MDARD at 800-292-3939.