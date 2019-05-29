Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Make packing for summer vacation a breeze with these travel items

Are you one of the more than 100 million Americans planning for travel in 2019? Lifestyle expert Sherri French from Capital M Moms shares some great family solutions as you get onto a plane or head to the beach, pool or a lake this summer.

Tip #1: When traveling, put your cosmetics in a bag that lets you pack quickly and see everything.

LayNGo

Lay-n-Go COSMO (20") Pink Cosmetic Bag Shown Open and Closed

Lay-n-Go COSMO (20") Pink Cosmetic Bag

  • A patented makeup bag that let you see all of your cosmetics at once and clean up in seconds. No digging or dumping like you would have to with a traditional makeup bag. Machines washable and wipe-up for easy cleaning.
  • $29.95 for solid and $34.95 for patterned
  • SPRING20 for 20% off

Tip #2: No outlets to charge your phone or electronics, cover yourself with an emergency charger.

Chargetab

Image result for chargetab

  • Chargetab is a pre-charged Emergency mobile device charger that plugs directly into your device without the need for any extra wires, giving you the convenience of battery life anytime, anywhere. It’s a necessity for a traveler or anyone on the go.
  • CAPITALM10 for 10% off

Tip #3: Make vacation memories with photos, rather than tacky tourist items.

Flytographer

Rojeena's Portfolio - Image 1

Example Photo in Maui, HI

  • Flytographer Vacation photography that connects travelers with hand-picked photographers in over 275 locations.
  • Capture incredible memories such as family trips, honeymoons, anniversaries or even marriage proposals.
  • 30 min photo shoot starting at $250
  • SUMMERFUN25 for $25 off a photoshoot

Tip #4: Make safe choices for your family’s sun protection.

Babo Botanicals

Daily Sheer Tinted Facial Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 - Natural Glow - 1.7 oz.

Daily Sheer Tinted Facial Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 - Natural Glow - 1.7 oz.

  • Safe sun care that is mineral based, reef safe and chemical free. Non-whitening zinc that is 80-minute sweat and water resistant. Created with the purest botanicals.
  • Starting at $14.95

Tip #5: Don’t want to lose another item on vacation? Get your towel personalized.

Highway 3 Personal Towel

PERSONALIZED SOLID BOLD BEACH TOWEL

PERSONALIZED SOLID BOLD BEACH TOWEL

  • Absorbent towels that are personalized with microfiber polyester on the front and white terrycloth on the back. Fun and bright and great for gifts too!
  • CAPITALM for 20% off towels
  • Free shipping for orders over $75

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.

