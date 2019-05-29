Make packing for summer vacation a breeze with these travel items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you one of the more than 100 million Americans planning for travel in 2019? Lifestyle expert Sherri French from Capital M Moms shares some great family solutions as you get onto a plane or head to the beach, pool or a lake this summer.

Tip #1: When traveling, put your cosmetics in a bag that lets you pack quickly and see everything.

LayNGo

A patented makeup bag that let you see all of your cosmetics at once and clean up in seconds. No digging or dumping like you would have to with a traditional makeup bag. Machines washable and wipe-up for easy cleaning.

$29.95 for solid and $34.95 for patterned

SPRING20 for 20% off

Tip #2: No outlets to charge your phone or electronics, cover yourself with an emergency charger.

Chargetab

Chargetab is a pre-charged Emergency mobile device charger that plugs directly into your device without the need for any extra wires, giving you the convenience of battery life anytime, anywhere. It’s a necessity for a traveler or anyone on the go.

CAPITALM10 for 10% off

Tip #3: Make vacation memories with photos, rather than tacky tourist items.

Flytographer

Flytographer Vacation photography that connects travelers with hand-picked photographers in over 275 locations.

Capture incredible memories such as family trips, honeymoons, anniversaries or even marriage proposals.

30 min photo shoot starting at $250

SUMMERFUN25 for $25 off a photoshoot

Tip #4: Make safe choices for your family’s sun protection.

Babo Botanicals

Safe sun care that is mineral based, reef safe and chemical free. Non-whitening zinc that is 80-minute sweat and water resistant. Created with the purest botanicals.

Starting at $14.95

Tip #5: Don’t want to lose another item on vacation? Get your towel personalized.

Highway 3 Personal Towel

Absorbent towels that are personalized with microfiber polyester on the front and white terrycloth on the back. Fun and bright and great for gifts too!

CAPITALM for 20% off towels

for 20% off towels Free shipping for orders over $75

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.