Upcoming events with the West Michigan Tourist Assocation

Festival of the Arts, Grand Rapids

● Festival of the Arts, June 7, 8, and 9, in downtown Grand Rapids, celebrates 50 years of community art,

music, dance and food!

● Held annually on the first weekend in June, we host a free, three-day community event that celebrates

every discipline of the arts; dance, music, literature & media, visual arts, and design.

● We welcome everyone to attend and experience the rich artistic talent our region offers.

● Every performance, exhibition, and children’s creative activity remains free for all.

● Festival of the Arts is a FREE three-day community event that features several stages of performances,

a juried Regional Arts Exhibition, and dozens of food booths run by non-profit organizations.

Common Ground Music Festival, Lansing

● Head to Lansing June 27-30th for the 20th annual Common Ground Music Festival. See some of the

best rock, pop, country, and hip-hop stars in the world take the stage in downtown Lansing along the

Grand River in a setting unlike any other.

● Welcome to the 2019 Common Ground Music Festival. The 20th annual festival in downtown Lansing

will feature performances from national, regional, and local acts across two (2) stages. Large video

walls give virtually every guest a front row experience at the Auto Value Main Stage, and a more

intimate experience can be had at the Sparrow Stage with multiple performances throughout each

evening.

● Headliners this year include Brandi Carlile, Zedd, and Cole Swindell

● For a break from the action or some great adult beverages, join us at the customer lounge, located in

the Terminal bar near the Sparrow Stage in the north end of the park. Patrons can enjoy a wide variety

of food and beverage offerings located throughout the park. More information including the lineup and

schedule can be found at http://www.commongroundfest.com

● Seating is general admission; festival capacity is limited.

Muskegon Summer Wine Up (New Wine Festival)

● The five Cumulus Radio stations of Muskegon are excited to be organizing and hosting the inaugural

Muskegon Summer Wine Up Muskegon Summer Wine Up festival on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at

Hackley Park.

● In addition to a variety of wine vendors from Michigan, the United States and all over the world: Lemon

Creek Winery, St. Julian, Chateau Grand Traverse, and more

● Patrons will also be treated to wine seminars, a Mystery Wine contest, and more.

● “How to read a wine label” seminar

● Mystery Wine Contest: Sample an expensive vs a budget wine in a blind taste test, and see if you can

tell the difference

Lake Michigan Shore Wine Festival (Longest Running Wine Festival)

● Longest Running Wine Fest along the shores of Lake Michigan!

● The Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail is delighted to announce its 14th Annual Lake Michigan Shore Wine

Festival is once again taking place at the beautiful Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, MI on Saturday

June 15.

● Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the gate.

● This signature event is staying true to its original mission of bringing all the wineries of the Lake Michigan

Shore Wine Trail together in one location for guests to sample wines by taste or by the glass-and paired with

the amazing vista of the Lake Michigan Shore. The festival features all of the wonderful locally-grown-andproduced varietals from The Lake Michigan Shore AVA including 12 Corners, Baroda Founders, Cogdal,

Fenn Valley, Hickory Creek, Lawton Ridge, Lemon Creek, St. Julian, Vineyard 2121, and White Pine.

● The festival will continue to feature fantastic regional live music programming, a big top tent that houses the

awesome wineries, access to the beach and beautiful Lake Michigan, an enviable sunset and a whole lot of

world-class wines! Area food trucks and other local restaurants will be there to pair with the amazing

varietals! All below the backdrop of the towering sands of beautiful Warren Dunes.

● NEW THIS YEAR: 5 tasting tickets included with admission! New and improved this year! Guests now

will have the convenience of driving into the Dunes and parking directly adjacent to the festival & beach!

There is capacity for thousands of cars! For overflow parking, we will provide shuttle service from