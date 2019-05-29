Witness ‘stunned’ after seeing 11-year-old hit by Calhoun County deputy’s cruiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Amy Baker said she’ll never forget what she saw Tuesday night on Lenon Street. She was at home when she heard a loud bang and a “dragging sound.”

She immediately ran out of the house.

“I came up here barefooted, not even my door locked, not even grabbing my cell phone,” she said during an interview at the intersection of Lenon Street and Michigan Avenue. “Just came up here and seen the moped under the [car].”

Baker was shocked. She said she heard the “cop hit a bike” and saw CPR being performed on the boy.

“I was literally at the point where I was going to cry,” Baker said. “I felt so sorry for the family and friends and everything. It really stunned me.”

Sheriff Matt Saxton said during a press conference Wednesday that the deputy was responding to a call of a burglary in Springfield when the collision occurred.

“That deputy was traveling on Michigan Avenue and had a collision with a subject on a pocket bike, which is a miniature motorcycle," Sheriff Saxton said at the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center. “Unfortunately, the impact resulted in the death of the 11-year-old boy.”