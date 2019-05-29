Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Witness ‘stunned’ after seeing 11-year-old hit by Calhoun County deputy’s cruiser

Posted 9:14 PM, May 29, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Amy Baker said she’ll never forget what she saw Tuesday night on Lenon Street. She  was at home when she heard a loud bang and a “dragging sound.”

She immediately ran out of the house.

“I came up here barefooted, not even my door locked, not even grabbing my cell phone,” she said during an interview at the intersection of Lenon Street and Michigan Avenue. “Just came up here and seen the moped under the [car].”

Baker was shocked. She said she heard the “cop hit a bike” and saw CPR being performed on the boy.

“I was literally at the point where I was going to cry,” Baker said. “I felt so sorry for the family and friends and everything. It really stunned me.”

Sheriff Matt Saxton said during a press conference Wednesday that the deputy was responding to a call of a burglary in Springfield when the collision occurred.

“That deputy was traveling on Michigan Avenue and had a collision with a subject on a pocket bike, which is a miniature motorcycle," Sheriff Saxton said at the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center. “Unfortunately, the impact resulted in the death of the 11-year-old boy.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.