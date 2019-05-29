Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Wyoming police searching for another vehicle after serious crash

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are looking for another vehicle that may have been racing with a teen who was seriously hurt in a crash.

The crash happened Sunday on Chicago Drive. Wyoming police say a 16-year-old Godfrey Lee student was driving recklessly when he lost control and hit a minivan in the oncoming lane. A tire flew off his vehicle and crashed into a restaurant.

Police are looking into the possibility that the teen may have been racing another vehicle. The other vehicle may be an early 2000’s Lexus GS 300.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

