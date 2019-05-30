All-Star Game gives seniors the chance to make memories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 4th annual Addix football All-Star game will once again provide high school seniors with the opportunity to make memories.

"You always want to compete, you always want to win." Stripes defensive coach and Kalamazoo Central head coach Carlton Brewster said. "I think its the fun piece to it, be able to have fun, be bale to rally behind each other and just have a good time and these are good memories for all of them. I remember playing in the All-Star game in high school and you think about the fun, the excitement, the memories."

The proceeds from the game will towards Gilda's Club, which helps families that are and have battled cancer.

The teams will practice next week leading up to Friday's game at Hope College

"I think they get more out of it than they thought they were by the end of the week" All-Star game founder Noel Dean said. "Whenever you get into something that you like and your takeaway afterwards is you had all these hidden things that come your way that you didn't anticipate that makes it even better and makes the memory even better so kids are excited , it's going to be a lot of fun."