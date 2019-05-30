Body of 1 of 2 men from small plane found in Lake Michigan

Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of one of two men missing since the small plane they were aboard went down in Lake Michigan.

Michigan State Police say the body of 53-year-old Emanuel Manos of Monroe was found Wednesday night and the search for 65-year-old Randal Dippold, of Perry, was ongoing Thursday.

Searchers found the plane last week about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the coastal city of Frankfort, in northern Michigan. Police say Manos’ body was found nearby in more than 500 feet (152 meters) of water.

The plane took off May 12 from Ontonagon in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and was heading to Monroe in southeastern Michigan when it reportedly had engine trouble .

Manos was president of Detroit Salt Co. Dippold owns a flight training service based in Howell.

