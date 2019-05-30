CityFlatsHotel Packages add memorable experiences to your overnight stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CityFlatsHotel is more than just a place to get a good night's rest, it's a place where locals and tourists alike can have an experience. These experiences can now be added on to an overnight stay at both their Grand Rapids and Holland locations.

On-The-Town Package

Two Tickets to a Civic Theatre Show or Two Tickets to a 20 Monroe Live Performance

$20 to CitySēn Lounge

Complimentary parking

Noon check-out

Romance Package- $50

A bottle of champagne chilled over ice in your room

2 CityFlatsHotel champagne flutes

Breakfast in bed for two

Complimentary parking

Chocolate Bon Bon’s

Noon check-out

Beer Package- $35

CityFlatsHotel howler and a fill from the rotating beer on tap

2 Official Beer City (or CityFlatsHotel) pint glasses

Complimentary Parking

Noon check-out

Sperry's Moviehouse Package (only available in Holland starting June 28)

Two tickets to any show at Sperry’s Moviehouse

Large bag of popcorn at Sperry’s concessions

$20 gift card for dinner at CitySēn Lounge

Noon check-out

For more detailed information about the packages or to book your stay, visit cityflatshotel.com/offers.