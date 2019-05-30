Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

CityFlatsHotel Packages add memorable experiences to your overnight stay

Posted 11:17 AM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, May 30, 2019

CityFlatsHotel is more than just a place to get a good night's rest, it's a place where locals and tourists alike can have an experience. These experiences can now be added on to an overnight stay at both their Grand Rapids and Holland locations.

On-The-Town Package

  • Two Tickets to a Civic Theatre Show or Two Tickets to a 20 Monroe Live Performance
  • $20 to CitySēn Lounge
  • Complimentary parking
  • Noon check-out

Romance Package- $50

  • A bottle of champagne chilled over ice in your room
  • 2 CityFlatsHotel champagne flutes
  • Breakfast in bed for two
  • Complimentary parking
  • Chocolate Bon Bon’s
  • Noon check-out

Beer Package- $35

  • CityFlatsHotel howler and a fill from the rotating beer on tap
  • 2 Official Beer City (or CityFlatsHotel) pint glasses
  • Complimentary Parking
  • Noon check-out

Sperry's Moviehouse Package (only available in Holland starting June 28)

  • Two tickets to any show at Sperry’s Moviehouse
  • Large bag of popcorn at Sperry’s concessions
  • $20 gift card for dinner at CitySēn Lounge
  • Noon check-out

For more detailed information about the packages or to book your stay, visit cityflatshotel.com/offers.

