CityFlatsHotel Packages add memorable experiences to your overnight stay

CityFlatsHotel is more than just a place to get a good night's rest, it's a place where locals and tourists alike can have an experience. These experiences can now be added on to an overnight stay at both their Grand Rapids and Holland locations.
On-The-Town Package
- Two Tickets to a Civic Theatre Show or Two Tickets to a 20 Monroe Live Performance
- $20 to CitySēn Lounge
- Complimentary parking
- Noon check-out
Romance Package- $50
- A bottle of champagne chilled over ice in your room
- 2 CityFlatsHotel champagne flutes
- Breakfast in bed for two
- Complimentary parking
- Chocolate Bon Bon’s
- Noon check-out
Beer Package- $35
- CityFlatsHotel howler and a fill from the rotating beer on tap
- 2 Official Beer City (or CityFlatsHotel) pint glasses
- Complimentary Parking
- Noon check-out
Sperry's Moviehouse Package (only available in Holland starting June 28)
- Two tickets to any show at Sperry’s Moviehouse
- Large bag of popcorn at Sperry’s concessions
- $20 gift card for dinner at CitySēn Lounge
- Noon check-out
For more detailed information about the packages or to book your stay, visit cityflatshotel.com/offers.