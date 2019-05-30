Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Cubs’ player overcome with emotion after foul ball hits young fan

Posted 11:03 AM, May 30, 2019, by

HOUSTON — A child was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl. He reacted just seconds after the hit when he saw where the ball went, and immediately went to a knee as he was visibly shaken by the incident.

Larry Hawley

@HawleySports

The game broadcast showed Almora speaking with a security officer at Minute Maid Park between innings. Still no update on the person hit by his line drive earlier in the Cubs' game with the Astros.

264

89 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

The game was stopped for about two minutes as stadium personnel attended to the fan, with players from each team taking a knee.

The girl was picked up by a man who appeared to be with her and he dashed up the stairs not long after she was struck. After the game, the Astros issued a statement saying the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose any further details on her condition.

Houston Astros

@astros

The Astros released the following statement. Our thoughts are with the entire family.

5,514

1,163 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

While he stayed in the game, Almora remained emotional over the incident, and after the bottom of the fourth inning, he ran over to a security officer near where the ball went into the stands to check out the condition of girl. He then became emotional and hugged the officer before being led to the dugout by teammates Jason Heyward and Javier Baez.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • lml25

    What’s the point of this story?
    Not to go to baseball games,if you’re a kid?
    Not to hit foul balls,if you’re a baseball player?
    Not to be on camera,so media can watch your reaction to accidentally hitting a fan?

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.