Customize your graduation cap with easy kits from Michaels Craft Stores

Posted 10:50 AM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, May 30, 2019

Students snagging that diploma, who really want to stand out in the crowd, need to turn to Michael's Craft Stores for graduation cap decorating supplies.

A busy life doesn't mean you have to go skimpy on the bling and sparkles! Thanks to Michaels, you can customize with their exclusive  Recollections™ line. Extremely simple to use, the line of products ranges from glittery stickers and decorative accent pieces like bling boarders and corners. Add your own personal touches by including your varsity letter.

In less than 10 minutes, you can even have a pre-designed slogan on your cap without the hassle of using individual stickers. But, if you want to create your own slogan, individual sparkly letter stickers are an option, too.

Want to stand out but struggling with an idea? Check out some of the great ones offered online.

*Spiral Tie-Dye Graduation Cap

*Glitter Graduation Cap

*Blinged Mortarboard

With more than 1,200 stores in 49 states, it's not hard to track down these great items at Michaels.  To find a location near you or to order online, simply click here.

