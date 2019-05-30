Find a unique addition for your yard at Everett’s Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Their name is a familiar one to those in West Michigan doing any type of landscaping, but Everett's Landscape Management continues to grow, literally! They're growing thousands of plants and trees at their newest location called Everett's Gardens.

Everett's Gardens has been open for a year, and it's already a well-known spot for those looking for that unique addition to their yard.

Over the years, Everett’s Landscape Management has purchased unique plants to make their dream of Everett's Gardens a reality. Their nursery is filled with a wide variety of foliage, flowers, trees, and so much more to add something different and vibrant to anyone's backyard.

Everett's Gardens is located at 240 84th Street South East in Byron Center.

For more information or to see what's in stock, visit everettsgardens.com.