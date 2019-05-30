Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids hosting Memorial Day parade Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- While most of the Memorial Day observances are now over, the City of Grand Rapids and the United Veteran's Council waited to host the annual Memorial Day Parade until Thursday.

The parade steps off downtown GR at 7 p.m. at Monroe Avenue NW and Lyon Street NW and heads south to Monroe Center St. NW and then heads east on Fulton Street to Veterans Memorial Park.

Organizers say the United Veterans Council of Kent County sponsors the parade annually on the original date of Memorial Day – May 30 (originally known as Decoration Day).

A ceremony will follow at Veterans Memorial park and is set to start between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Our Alyssa Hearin spoke with organizers ahead of the parade.

