Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Food, giveaways and even health screenings will be offered at this year's community picnic with HealthBridge.

It's being held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2060 Health Drive SW in Wyoming on June 8.

HealthBridge offers short-term care and rehabilitation as many people work to recover from surgery, illness or injury.

For more about the organization click here.

To learn more about the picnic click here.