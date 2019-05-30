Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Holland man running four miles a day for sobriety

Posted 9:41 PM, May 30, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — Jason Parks is 990 days sober from alcohol.

“I started drinking when I was 16, and then, to make a long story short, I got sober September 12, 2016,” Jason said.

Thursday, he’s on day 74 of a new challenge. Parks has committed to running at least four miles a day for the next year to encourage others battling addiction to take things one step at a time.

“I just kind of got hooked on it,” Parks said, ever since I stopped drinking, I put on a pair of running shoes.”

Through his company Egress Endurance, Parks also encourages others to find a positive outlet through running.

Parks says running helped him most because it gave him something valuable to do with his time to avoid alcohol.

His kids are some of his biggest fans. They know their dad has struggled with addiction, and love that he is helping others spend more time with their families, too.

“He has given people opportunities, and be able to run with him, instead of drinking,” Parks’ 10-year-old daughter Alayna said.

You can follow his journey this year using the hashtag #4forthesober

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.