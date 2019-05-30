Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Howard sheds tears of joy as takes the reins at Michigan

Posted 1:43 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, May 30, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Juwan Howard was overcome with tears of joys as he was introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach.

The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year.

The former Miami Heat assistant coach had been a candidate to be a head coach in the NBA. He replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game in 1992 and 1993, playing alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The school later removed the Fab Five's Final Four banners from Crisler Arena as part of sanctions from a financial scandal.

