It’s not too late to sign up for the Grand Rapids Triathlon

The Grand Rapids Triathlon is returning for its 9th year and the race, which is the largest independent triathlon in the country, promises heart-pounding excitement from start to finish.
The Grand Rapids Tri doesn't just offer the triathlon, they offer a wide variety of races:
Half Tri – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run
Half Relay – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run
Half Aquabike – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike
Olympic Tri – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run
Olympic Relay – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run
Olympic Aquabike – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike
Sprint Tri – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike, 3.1 Run
Sprint Relay – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike, 3.1 Run
Sprint Aquabike – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike
A portion of the GR Tri proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish® Michigan.
The Grand Rapids Triathlon will take place on Sunday, June 9 in Ada.
For more information, visit grandrapidstri.com.