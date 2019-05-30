Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

It’s not too late to sign up for the Grand Rapids Triathlon

Posted 12:19 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, May 30, 2019

The Grand Rapids Triathlon is returning for its 9th year and the race, which is the largest independent triathlon in the country, promises heart-pounding excitement from start to finish.

The Grand Rapids Tri doesn't just offer the triathlon, they offer a wide variety of races:

Half Tri – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run
Half Relay – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run
Half Aquabike – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike

Olympic Tri – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run
Olympic Relay – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run
Olympic Aquabike – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike

Sprint Tri – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike, 3.1 Run
Sprint Relay – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike, 3.1 Run
Sprint Aquabike – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike

A portion of the GR Tri proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish® Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon will take place on Sunday, June 9 in Ada.

For more information, visit grandrapidstri.com.

