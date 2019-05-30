It’s not too late to sign up for the Grand Rapids Triathlon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Triathlon is returning for its 9th year and the race, which is the largest independent triathlon in the country, promises heart-pounding excitement from start to finish.

The Grand Rapids Tri doesn't just offer the triathlon, they offer a wide variety of races:

Half Tri – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Relay – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Aquabike – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike

Olympic Tri – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Relay – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Aquabike – 1500m Swim, 24.8 Bike

Sprint Tri – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike, 3.1 Run

Sprint Relay – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike, 3.1 Run

Sprint Aquabike – 600m Swim, 12.4 Bike

A portion of the GR Tri proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish® Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon will take place on Sunday, June 9 in Ada.

For more information, visit grandrapidstri.com.