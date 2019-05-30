Job fair aims to hire workers for GR cannabis industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- As state officials work to provide licenses for places to sell marijuana legally, a job fair is planned in effort to hire workers for the Grand Rapids cannabis industry.

HandGrown.jobs is hosting the hiring event from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday at 1167 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Jobs include marijuana tenders, trimmers and workers for different provisioning centers.

The organizers of the job fair say now is the time to get involved and apply before the industry takes off in July.