Luke Bryan bringing concert tour to Kalamazoo Co. farm

RICHLAND, Mich. – A big name in country music will be playing a concert this fall on a Kalamazoo County farm.

Luke Bryan announced Thursday that his 2019 Farm Tour will play September 27 at Stafford Farms in Richland, Michigan. The tour includes five other farm stops in the Midwest.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Luke posted on his website. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!!”

Tickets go on sale June 6 at 10:00 a.m. at LukeBryan.com/FarmTour. Presale tickets for Bryan’s fan club go on sale on June 3.