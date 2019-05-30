Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A recent study shows craft beer brings about $10.2 billion in business in Michigan alone.

Michigan's distributors pump more than $800 million into the state's economy and employ more than 47,000 Michiganders.

But if you throw in brewers, retailers, and other supporting industries, the count comes to 62,000 employees.

Michigan is one of the Top 10 beer producing states in the U.S.

2. The results are in from this month's annual Stamp Out Hunger Feeding America Food Drive.

Grand Rapids residents alone donated more than 158,000 pounds of non-perishable food.

Feeding West Michigan says those donations will be enough to provide roughly 132,000 meals to neighbors facing hunger.

This was the 27th year for the event and organizers say without it, they would struggle to help the nearly 300,000 people facing food insecurities in West Michigan.

3. There are a couple of fun events happening with some furry friends today.

First, the cat cafe in Grand Rapids is inviting the family out for a "Cat-too" party.

The event will allow people to get a few henna tattoos, while enjoying coffee and snacks, and mingling with cats.

Register for the event online.

4. The Red Robin at Woodland Mall is inviting Corgi owners and their friends to the Corgis and Cocktails event tonight.

The event will go from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Red Robin Patio.

It's free to get in, but a portion of the food and drink purchased will be donated to Paws With A Cause.

For those who don't own a corgi, dogs can come dressed in a corgi-like costume.

5. Afraid of Alexa listening to everything you say? You can now ask Alex to forget all about it.

To make that happen, just say "Alexa, delete everything I said today."

The command became available Wednesday and is part of a broader push by Amazon to address privacy concerns.

Prior to this, Alexa owners had to either go into their app to delete recording one by one or go through Amazon's website to delete every recording at once.