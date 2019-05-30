Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Opening statements begin in ex-MSU medical school dean’s trial

Posted 1:09 PM, May 30, 2019, by

William Strampel, at arraignment 3/27/18

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Opening statements have begun in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

William Strampel is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, misconduct and willful neglect of duty. He is accused of sexually harassing female students.

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark told an Ingham County Circuit Court jury Thursday that Strampel “wielded the power and authority of his position with offensive behavior, offensive comments.”

Strampel’s attorney, John Dakmak, said conversations were tough and may have been vulgar, but “there was never even a solicitation.”

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar molested them when he was a physician. Critics say Strampel failed to ensure that Nassar was following patient restrictions ordered in 2014.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.