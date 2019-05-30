× Robbery leads to chase, stabbing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Thursday after he was chased down during a robbery in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Street and Geneva Avenue.

Police said a man was approached by two people who tried to rob him, but he ran away. The men then chased him and stabbed him twice.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, which weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made to this point.