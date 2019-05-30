Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Robbery leads to chase, stabbing in Grand Rapids

Posted 4:38 PM, May 30, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Thursday after he was chased down during a robbery in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Street and Geneva Avenue.

Police said a man was approached by two people who tried to rob him, but he ran away. The men then chased him and stabbed him twice.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, which weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made to this point.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.