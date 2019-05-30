× Simulator puts students through distracted driving test

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Students at Rockford High School were put through a driving course using augmented reality Thursday to show the dangers of distracted driving.

The simulator challenged the drivers to make quick decisions while dealing with realistic distractions they may see while on the road. Portions of the test were with a cellphone in hand to steer them away from texting and driving.

“You just drive down the Beltline, drive down (US-131), and you can see all the people just on their phones. It’s a big issue, and to be able to bring something like this to our students like this, it’s fantastic,” said Justin Goushaw with Farm Bureau Insurance, which partnered with the PEERS Foundation for the event.

The simulator will be taken to high schools around the state through the summer and at the beginning of the next school year.

“To give them an opportunity to be able to drive with their phone in their hand, in a safe environment, and experience what it would be like to be in an accident without actually being in an accident,” said Goushaw. “If we can help one or two kids out of all this, to me that’s worth it.”