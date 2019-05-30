Smoke alarms alert Kent County family to house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A West Michigan family is thankful for smoke alarms which alerted them to a house fire early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at a home near the intersection of 10 Mile Road and Montcalm Avenue in Grattan Township.

We're told the fire broke out in a room on the first floor of the home. Crews managed to put the fire out in about 15 minutes and are thankful everyone made it out safely.

"Basically it was just a room and contents fire in one of the bedrooms on the first floor," Chief Louis Kirkbride, Grattan Fire Department said.

"They come in and we made a quick stop. It was a really good stop. It`s an old farm house and it was contained to that room," he said.

Still no word on what caused the fire.