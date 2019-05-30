Take a tour of Bill & Paul’s newly renovated store in time for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the warmer weather comes a whole new set of outdoor activities like camping, kayaking, fishing, hiking, and more. As always, the pros at Bill and Paul's Sporthaus have not only the gear, but the expertise to get you what you need to get out and enjoy pure Michigan.

For those who haven't been to their newly remodeled store yet for the summer, Todd and Leigh Ann took a trip to check it out.

Bill and Paul's is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue South East.

Learn more about their store and the products they sell at billandpauls.com.