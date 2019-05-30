Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Thieves ravage Constantine Little League concession stand

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — A West Michigan little league is hoping you can help them find out who broke into their concession stand.

It happened at the Constantine Little League concession stand this week.

Thieves broke in and stole the PA system, lots of frozen food, candy, and some cash. They also managed to make a mess inside the concession stand.

The organizers say while they did steal several items, they did not steal the teams’ spirit.

If you know anything about this, contact the Constantine Little League or police.

