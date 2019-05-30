West Michigan Mother and Army Sergeant Gifted Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--A West Michigan working mother of three rejoicing the moment her new car was unveiled.

She's one of two people to receive a newly restored car from Farmers Insurance Thursday thanks to the "Recycled Rides" Program.

"I'm at a lost for words kind of but I'm truly blessed and humbled just so happy and excited," says mother of three, Maketa Butler.

A 20 year Army National Guard Sergeant is the proud of owner of the second car.

"You just can't think of two better people to get these vehicles," says Bob Sadler, Farmers Insurance Sr. Vice President.

It's all a part of the National Auto Body Council's "Recycled Rides" program. Several organizations, including Farmers Insurance, are coming together to restore cars and donate them to those in need.

And for Butler the donation came right on time.

"I was actually looking for a car, my last couple of cars have been like lemons, like I buy a car for somebody and it wasn't a good car for me, barely made it around town. So I was looking for a car actually and when they came to this with me I was just happy," says Butler.

This program emphasizing what many of us may take for granted: the importance of dependable transportation.

"I can't think of a better way to really help impact a family than to give them dependable transportation," Sadler says.

But, Butler got more than just dependable transportation, she also got a car full of household and car items.

"People come together and they have big hearts and people from around the Grand Rapids area have also started donating other things so if you have chance to look in the vehicle there's a lot of things in there to help them in their daily living," says Sadler.

Helping making the lives of others easier is what this program is all about. Now, Butler plans to do the same for someone else.

"Once I get myself together I'm willing to help someone else because everyone needs a helping hand one day," Butler says.

The Farmers team presented the second car to William Drahiem. Drahiem has 20 years of service in the military under his belt and we're told he was very excited about the gift. Unfortunately he wasn't able to attend, but he will get the chance to meet the technicians behind the car when he gets it this week.