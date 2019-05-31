Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Citations issued after pontoon crash on Thornapple River

The scene of a boat crash on May 17, 2019 on the Thornapple River.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several teens involved in a pontoon crash on the Thornapple River were given citations for being minors in possession of alcohol and marijuana.

The crash happened May 17 on the Thornapple River under the M-6 overpass in Cascade Township. Authorities said a pontoon hit a concrete pylon supporting the bridge, sending several people into the water.

Three citations were issued for minor in possession of alcohol and two were given for minor in possession of marijuana. Charges for the driver of the pontoon are pending review from the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said three people were hospitalized after the crash.

