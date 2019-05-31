× Dowagiac man killed in crash with semi

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. —A Dowagiac man was killed in a crash involving a semi Friday in Van Buren County.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on M-51 near 45th Street in Decatur Township, near Paw Paw.

Authorities said a pickup truck and a semi got into head-on collision but didn’t specify what caused the crash. The driver of the pickup, a 29-year-old man, was killed in the crash.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The road is closed while crews work to clear the scene, but it is expected to reopen soon.