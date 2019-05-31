Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Malek!

Pups on the Patio

Come to Elk Brewing's downtown location to support Humane Society of West Michigan! On Thursday, June 6 from 4-9 p.m. HSWM will be out on the patio with adoptable dogs and Elk Brewing will be making a donation to help animals in need at the end of the night! Grand Rapids Football Club will be there and hanging out with the pups!

Birthday Party

Join HSWM on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an exciting day of family fun with games, music, cake, and ice cream! Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and under 3 are free. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (616) 791-8089.