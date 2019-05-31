Get a tour of the new renovations at Soaring Eagle Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Casino is truly an entertainment destination without hopping aboard a plane. Roll the dice, play the slots, and indulge yourself in the new state-of-the-art upgrades at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant.

They have pumped in $26.5 million into an awesome venue from the gaming floor that's transformed with the new Ascend on the backside that's gonna have some sports games and great eats, all the way to kids and Cyber Quest. Before heading to that gaming floor or anything else, be sure to download the Eagle Access App to get some free play and free food.

When top-notch names grace the stage at the Entertainment Hall, guests are in for a real treat thanks to amazing upgrades. Six phases now complete to bring guests the heightened experiences including state of the art high-tech programmable lighting elements and better acoustics from floor to ceiling. Behind the artists, an array of multi-media panels that will produce a number of scenes.

To learn more about what's coming to their venue, visit soaringeaglecasino.com.