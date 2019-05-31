Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids man charged in child pornography investigation

Posted 12:52 PM, May 31, 2019, by

Mugshot courtesy Michigan State Police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A man accused of having and providing child pornography, charged today in federal court.

Eric Nawrot from Grand Rapids was arranged on 4 counts, including child sexually abusive material (distributing), child sexually abusive activity, and using a computer to commit a crime.

The 53-year-old was arrested following an undercover investigation into his activity online. The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Grand Rapids Police all worked on the case.

